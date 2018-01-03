Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Director Sells $737,200.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Carl James Schaper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $737,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,219.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carl James Schaper also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE QTWO) traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 347,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,588. The firm has a market cap of $1,535.63, a PE ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Q2 from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $924,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,502,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 536,772 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Q2 by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.

