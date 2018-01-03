Pure Cycle (PCYO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pure Cycle earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8703948539709 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Pure Cycle (PCYO) remained flat at $$8.35 during trading on Wednesday. 12,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,950. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $198.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 1.06.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area.

