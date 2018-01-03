Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Proteostasis Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 43.8630398998639 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

PTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Proteostasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ PTI ) traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 598,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,500. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $204.34 and a P/E ratio of -2.80.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 712.49% and a negative return on equity of 93.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. equities research analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meenu Chhabra acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,500,000 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/proteostasis-therapeutics-pti-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.