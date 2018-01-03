Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Downgraded by Hovde Group to “Underperform”

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PB. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.32.
Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (PB) traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,200. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,830.00, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.
