Primo Water (PRMW) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Primo Water earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3634344763445 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on PRMW. BidaskClub cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Primo Water (NASDAQ PRMW) opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Primo Water has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $377.28, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of -0.31.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 30,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $397,397.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Camden Partners Strategic Fund sold 58,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $721,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,295 shares of company stock worth $1,636,440. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

