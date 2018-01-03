PriceSmart (PSMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). PriceSmart had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PriceSmart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2,680.00, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,321,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,260,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $49,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,640.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,782 over the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ifs Securities initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

