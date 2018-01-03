PriceSmart (PSMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). PriceSmart had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PriceSmart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2,680.00, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.31.
PSMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ifs Securities initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.
