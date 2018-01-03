PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF) (PEY) Holdings Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF) (NASDAQ:PEY) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,111 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF) worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF) during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF) by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF) by 18.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF) by 15.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF) by 50.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Ach (NASDAQ PEY) opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.99, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.84. PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Ach has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a positive change from PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF) Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

