Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TAL Education Group (TAL) Stock Price

Media coverage about TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TAL Education Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8005096436539 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group (TAL) traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,263,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,350. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,900.00, a P/E ratio of 127.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.18 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.30 price objective (up previously from $29.10) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-tal-education-group-tal-stock-price.html.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter.

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.