Polaris Industries (PII) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PII. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Polaris Industries (PII) traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.24. 666,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,400. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.24. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $1,013,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $2,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,498.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,102 shares of company stock worth $7,174,301. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

