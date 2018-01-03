PJT Partners (PJT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Analysts at Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of PJT Partners (NYSE PJT) traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 173,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,150. The company has a market cap of $1,550.00 and a P/E ratio of 73.82. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

PJT Partners announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc is an advisory-focused investment bank. The Company offers an array of strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. It provides, through Park Hill Group, private fund advisory and placement services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

