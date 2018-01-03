Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Energy Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4574599272566 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Pioneer Energy Services ( NYSE:PES ) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 1,521,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,800. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $248.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.94.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

