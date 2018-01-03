Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,750. The stock has a market cap of $683.88, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.41. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (PCN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/pimco-corporate-income-strategy-fund-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-11-pcn.html.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital preservation and appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the United States government securities, municipal securities, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.