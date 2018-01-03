Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AO World (AO)

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AO. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.60) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 140 ($1.87) to GBX 125 ($1.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AO World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 146 ($1.95).

AO World (LON:AO) opened at GBX 109 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $501.76 and a PE ratio of -2,725.00. AO World has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.30 ($2.57).

AO World Company Profile

AO World Plc is an online retailer of electrical products. The Company operates through two segments: online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in the UK, and online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom). The Company offers over 5,500 stock keeping units (SKUs) in the United Kingdom, approximately 2,000 in Germany and over 600 in the Netherlands.

