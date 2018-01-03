Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Receives News Impact Score of 0.07

Media stories about Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Parke Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.6679090453488 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ PKBK) remained flat at $$20.55 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 7,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $153,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,839.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $35,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $409,006. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full commercial service bank, with focus on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in Gloucester, Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania.

