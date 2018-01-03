Paragon Capital Management Ltd Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 111,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 34,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,918.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,220. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $215,896.81, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Paragon Capital Management Ltd Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/paragon-capital-management-ltd-raises-position-in-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.