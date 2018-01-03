Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.24

Press coverage about Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 43.8393633045344 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $202.91, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.13.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Kittridge Chamberlain sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $30,048.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,856.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,993 shares of company stock valued at $268,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business operations are conducted by the Bank. It operates through commercial banking segment. The Bank offers its customers different loan products, including commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, Small Business Administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

