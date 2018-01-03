Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) opened at $9.81 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $15.93.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $18,254,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 667,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,229,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,237,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,761,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/ovid-therapeutics-ovid-upgraded-at-valuengine.html.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (Ovid) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead drug candidate is OV101. The Company’s second lead drug candidate is OV935. OV101 (gaboxadol) is a delta-selective GABAA receptor agonist.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.