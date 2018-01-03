Nuveen Ohio Qua (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Ohio Qua has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Ohio Qua alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Qua (NYSE:NUO) traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 71,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,200. Nuveen Ohio Qua has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Qua stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Qua (NYSE:NUO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nuveen Ohio Qua Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NUO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/nuveen-ohio-qua-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-nuo.html.

About Nuveen Ohio Qua

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Qua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Qua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.