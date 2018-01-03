Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 76.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE NMS) traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.12.
