Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1061099471875 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 103,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,350. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return primarily through long term capital appreciation and secondarily through income and gains. It will invest in a portfolio of common stocks selected from among the 500 stocks comprising the S&P 500 Index, using a mathematical process designed by INTECH Investment Management LLC (INTECH) to select large cap, core equity securities and will also employ risk reduction techniques.

