Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest (NCB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:NCB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest (NYSE NCB) traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. 7,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,100. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

