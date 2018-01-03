NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 26,406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 982,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 978,631 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,761,000 after buying an additional 517,115 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 546,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,055,000 after buying an additional 296,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after buying an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in NuVasive by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,559,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,514,000 after buying an additional 187,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

NuVasive, Inc. ( NASDAQ NUVA ) opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $3,120.00, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical device company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. NuVasive had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/nuvasive-inc-nuva-shares-bought-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

NuVasive Company Profile

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.