NOW (DNOW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NOW and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.65.

NOW ( NYSE DNOW ) traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 1,426,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NOW has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.77.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.29 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. analysts predict that NOW will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NOW by 0.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NOW by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 1.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of NOW by 5.7% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 11,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of NOW by 2.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. As of December 31, 2016, its segments, the United States, Canada and International, had over 200, 55 and 35 locations, respectively.

