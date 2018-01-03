Nike (NKE) Given a $75.00 Price Target by Main First Bank Analysts

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $75.00 target price by research analysts at Main First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Main First Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $59.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE NKE) traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,510,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $103,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Nike has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 11.13%. Nike’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 226,040 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $14,263,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,448,792.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $7,429,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,124,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 742,174 shares of company stock valued at $46,006,408. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in Nike by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Nike by 751.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Nike by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nike (NKE) Given a $75.00 Price Target by Main First Bank Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/nike-nke-given-a-75-00-price-target-by-main-first-bank-analysts.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.