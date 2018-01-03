NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd Buys 125,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.4% of NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

Shares of Citigroup Inc ( NYSE:C ) opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $196,610.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

