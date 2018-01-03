Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexeo Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexeo Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Nexeo Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Nexeo Solutions alerts:

Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nexeo Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 3.29.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $981.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.70 million. equities analysts expect that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Herington purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,500,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 259,250 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 464,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 227,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Upgraded at ValuEngine” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/nexeo-solutions-nxeo-upgraded-at-valuengine.html.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions Inc, formerly WL Ross Holding Corp., is global distributor of chemicals products in North America and Asia, and plastics products in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia. The Company provides services, such as custom blending, packaging and re-packaging, private-label manufacturing and product testing in the form of chemical analysis, product performance analysis and product development.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexeo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexeo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.