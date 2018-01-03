New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of CSG Systems International worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Airain ltd acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,429,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,996,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Donald V. Smith sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $392,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Randy Wiese sold 19,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $853,782.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,701.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,195. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1,469.00, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.02. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.67 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc (CSG) is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company provides business support solutions (BSS) to the communications service providers (CSPs), as well as clients in various industries. CSG’s solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of a service provider’s customer interactions, from the initial activation of customer accounts, to the support and fulfillment of various services, and through the calculation, presentment, and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements.

