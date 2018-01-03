New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 11,061 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,289,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after acquiring an additional 494,155 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 543,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 83,897 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 61,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:SYKE ) opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,349.13, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $407.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $311,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $1,246,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,889,341.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 11,061 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-purchases-11061-shares-of-sykes-enterprises-incorporated-syke.html.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing (BPO) arena on a global basis. The Company has operations in two segments: the Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific Rim, and EMEA, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.