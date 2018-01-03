Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases New Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 55.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 46.4% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 82.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 259.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $191,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.84. 2,689,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,300. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $161.50 and a fifty-two week high of $229.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50,590.00, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

