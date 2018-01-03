Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neos Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.6315141797552 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics ( NEOS ) opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $295.77, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.74.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.22. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.52% and a negative return on equity of 551.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

