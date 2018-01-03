Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 2,986 Shares of Energous Corporation (WATT) Stock

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $99,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 920 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $8,537.60.

On Thursday, December 14th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 1,350 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $11,772.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 2,846 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $26,610.10.

Shares of Energous Corporation (WATT) opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Energous Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.25, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative return on equity of 263.95% and a negative net margin of 4,203.27%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. analysts predict that Energous Corporation will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 75,862 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth about $1,645,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Energous by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Energous by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WATT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $45.80 price target on Energous and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

About Energous

Energous Corporation is engaged in developing a technology called WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs and antennas that can enable radio frequency (RF)-based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enabling charging with mobility under software control.

