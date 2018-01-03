Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 2,986 Shares of Energous Corporation (WATT) Stock

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $99,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 920 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $8,537.60.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 1,350 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $11,772.00.
- On Monday, November 13th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 2,846 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $26,610.10.
Shares of Energous Corporation (WATT) opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Energous Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.25, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 75,862 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth about $1,645,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Energous by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Energous by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WATT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $45.80 price target on Energous and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.
About Energous
Energous Corporation is engaged in developing a technology called WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs and antennas that can enable radio frequency (RF)-based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enabling charging with mobility under software control.
