Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE NAP) opened at $9.47 on Friday. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 million. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Midstream Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, CS Mckee LP raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 64,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts.

