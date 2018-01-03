Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Acquisition earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 45.2540306182905 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE NNA) traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 324,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.54%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on NNA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is an international shipping company. The Company owns a fleet of modern crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers providing marine transportation services around the world. The Company charters its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters.

