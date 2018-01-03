Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $1.83 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,850 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 43,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $2,455,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.9% during the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,200,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,718,000 after buying an additional 510,407 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE T) opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $236,600.00, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $43.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/mutual-of-omaha-bank-wealth-management-has-1-83-million-stake-in-att-inc-t.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.