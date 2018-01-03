Morgan Stanley (MS) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.9693861071522 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.16.

Morgan Stanley ( MS ) traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,954,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,155. The firm has a market cap of $94,610.00, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 16,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $820,997.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,624.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Colm Kelleher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 692,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,010,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,364. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

