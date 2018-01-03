Mongodb Inc (MDB) Short Interest Up 56.6% in December

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,996 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 747,704 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 501,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,480.00 and a P/E ratio of -18.28. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $34.00.
Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.21 million. Mongodb’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mongodb Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc is a United States-based modern, general purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support.
