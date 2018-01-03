Mondelez International (MDLZ) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have trended positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mondelez International earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7528268954331 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.58. 8,630,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $63,630.00, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $39.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In related news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth acquired 1,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $61,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mondelez International (MDLZ) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/mondelez-international-mdlz-earning-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.