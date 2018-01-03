Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler Sells 35,666 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 35,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $503,247.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Craig A. Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,116 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $54,948.60.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ MNTA) traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 465,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,900. The firm has a market cap of $1,100.00, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.65. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 372,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 73,099 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

