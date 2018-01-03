Moelis & Co (MC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) opened at $49.05 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $402,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,515. Company insiders own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Moelis & Co by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,034,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Moelis & Co by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

