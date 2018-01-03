MFS California Municipal Fund of Beneficial Interest (CCA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS California Municipal Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Shares of MFS California Municipal Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSEAMERICAN CCA) traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 7,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550. MFS California Municipal Fund of Beneficial Interest has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund of Beneficial Interest in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
