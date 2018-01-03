Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Given a $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) has been assigned a $18.00 price target by B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 234,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,100. The company has a market cap of $565.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.49. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, insider Ruben S. Martin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $68,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,538.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert D. Bondurant purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,314 shares in the company, valued at $533,884.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,079 shares of company stock valued at $110,178. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,959,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 325,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Given a $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/martin-midstream-partners-mmlp-given-a-18-00-price-target-at-b-riley.html.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership with a set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s four business lines include terminalling and storage services for petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of finished lubricants; natural gas services, including liquids transportation and distribution services, and natural gas storage; sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.