Mark D. Papermaster Sells 20,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 945,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,936.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,590.00, a P/E ratio of -137.25, a P/E/G ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.65.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,655.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mark D. Papermaster Sells 20,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/mark-d-papermaster-sells-20000-shares-of-advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-stock.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Sunday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.