Mantech International (MANT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MANT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Mantech International ( MANT ) opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. Mantech International has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,957.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Mantech International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. William Varner sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,304,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $3,206,080. Insiders own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mantech International by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Mantech International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. GLG Partners LP bought a new position in Mantech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mantech International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for national security programs for the intelligence community; the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs and Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the space community, and other the United States Government customers.

