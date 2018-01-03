MacroGenics (MGNX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of MacroGenics ( NASDAQ MGNX ) traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 201,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,050. The stock has a market cap of $699.63, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.73. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 1,526.55%. MacroGenics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon Marc Wigginton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $700,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5,159.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after purchasing an additional 295,553 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 38.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 843,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 233,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 314.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 137,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 157.0% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MacroGenics (MGNX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/macrogenics-mgnx-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The Company develops therapeutic product candidates using its antibody-based technology platforms and also in collaboration with other biopharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.