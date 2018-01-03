Macquarie Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CityFibre Infrastructure (CITY)

CityFibre Infrastructure (LON:CITY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CITY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.83) target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.47) target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on CityFibre Infrastructure from GBX 80 ($1.07) to GBX 134 ($1.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.20) target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 80 ($1.07).
CityFibre Infrastructure (LON CITY) opened at GBX 63.45 ($0.85) on Wednesday. CityFibre Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 71 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $371.96 and a P/E ratio of -1,586.25.
CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.
