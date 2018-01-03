MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 price target on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $34.84. 808,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,950. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,091.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO John Croteau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $63,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $81,060. 57.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/macom-technology-solutions-mtsi-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.