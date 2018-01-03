Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 145,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 986,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $78,839,000 after purchasing an additional 309,870 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.49 and a 1 year high of $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 66.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, insider Nelson B. Peace sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $268,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

