Lonmin (LNMIY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lonmin (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lonmin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Investec reissued a sell rating on shares of Lonmin in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Lonmin has an average rating of Hold.

Lonmin (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) opened at $1.17 on Friday. Lonmin has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Lonmin Plc is a producer of platinum group metals (PGMs). The Company is engaged in the discovery, extraction, refining and marketing of PGMs. The Company’s segments include PGM Operations, Evaluation, Exploration and Other. Its geographical segments include The Americas, Asia, Europe and South Africa.

