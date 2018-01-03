Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) received a $40.00 price target from investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.71 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp set a $30.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. 554,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,500. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,690.00 and a P/E ratio of 37.08.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Lions Gate Entertainment had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

