Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
LIND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.
Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,450. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $444.79, a P/E ratio of -249.75 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.
